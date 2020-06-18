Galwan Clashes: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Briefs PM Modi on Military Preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday evening updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's military preparedness and latest situation in Ladakh in wake of the bloody clash between Chinese and Indian troops that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

According to sources, Singh, who went to the Prime Minister's house for the briefing, told Modi that the Indian forces on the border are ready to face any situation. They have all the facilities, including appropriate weapons to deal with adverse circumstances, he said.

He also submitted a report about Indian preparedness on the border to Modi.

Earlier, Modi met Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar at his residence and was briefed about the diplomatic preparations in view of the confrontation on the India-China border. Modi asked him to monitor the reactions of China's Foreign Ministry on the issue.

Modi has said the country is proud of sacrifices of these Indian soldiers which will not go in vain. Home Minister Amit Shah said bravery of Indian soldiers reflect their commitment to their country.