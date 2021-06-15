Galwan Valley Martyr’s Family In Himachal Pradesh Struggles For Drinking Water

A young sepoy, Avinash Thakur, from the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh had laid down his life exactly one year ago while fighting with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley. The state government had announced a slew of promises to his family. However, even after a year, his family is waiting for those promises to be fulfilled, they claimed.

The condition of Thakur’s family is so bad that they are even struggling to collect clean drinking water in this scorching summer. They are forced to purchase water from one supplied through water tankers.

The martyr’s parents alleged that despite making several complaints to the irrigation and public health (IPH) department, no action has been taken yet to mitigate their sufferings. Besides, a written complaint has also been made to the district administration, but no action has been taken.

A local Nand Lal Ranaut also spoke about the difficulties being faced in the area and urged the government to at least provide basic facilities to the family.

Meanwhile, when contacted deputy commissioner Debasweta Banik said after receiving a complaint from Thakur’s family, the IPH department has been instructed to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Last year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had paid tribute to the martyr and announced to build a gate in his name, provide better road facilities to the crematorium, name a school after him and build a memorial and his statue. However, Thakur’s father Anil Kumar claimed that none of these works have been completed yet. The slain sepoy’s mother, Usha Devi, said the family is struggling to even meet basic needs.

Thakur’s father recalled his son was born after around 10 years of his marriage, but bid adieu to the world so early at the age of 21. He laid his life on June 16, 2020. Despite months passing by, the void in the family remains and none of them are able to lead a normal life again.

