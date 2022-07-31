CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » Game Gone Wrong: BJP Leader’s 10-year-old Son Accidentally Shoots Dead Neighbour While Playing ‘Chor Sipahi’
1-MIN READ

Game Gone Wrong: BJP Leader’s 10-year-old Son Accidentally Shoots Dead Neighbour While Playing ‘Chor Sipahi’

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 07:25 IST

Kaushambi, India

The incident took place in Karari police station area. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The incident took place in Karari police station area. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

A complaint has not been registered yet and the the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem

An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader’s 10-year-old son “accidentally” shot dead his neighbour while playing in their neighbourhood on Saturday, police said.

The boys were playing ‘chor-sipahi’ at around 6.30 pm when the BJP leader’s son got hold of the politician’s licensed revolver and he “accidentally” pressed the trigger, killing his 11-year-old neighbour on the spot, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The incident took place in Karari police station area, he said. Singh said a complaint has not been registered yet and the the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 31, 2022, 07:25 IST
last updated:July 31, 2022, 07:25 IST