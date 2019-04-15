English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Bug Bites PIB As It Modifies GoT Taglines for 2019 LS Polls Message
If you thought you were the only one anxiously waiting for the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to premiere this morning, take a look at these tweets by the Election Commission and Press Information Bureau.
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
Since the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are upon us, Election Commission of India and Press Information Bureau decided to get creative and draw the attention of citizens towards the importance of voting with references to a popular HBO TV series.
"? Is Coming" the Election Commission teased Twitter users in an apparent reference to Game of Thrones’ famous 'Winter Is Coming' tagline. The poll body asked Twitter users to don their “creativity caps” and guess what the tweet was about.
“Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today,” the Election Commission said.
The Press Information Bureau followed suit by tweeting three memes based on popular Game of Thrones characters Tyrion Lannister and Hodor, and the upcoming Phases 2 to 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019.
“A very small man can cast a very large one,” read the first one superimposed on an image of Tyrion Lannister.
The second one related to Hodor said, “Not all heroes hold weapons... some just hodor vote” while the third one termed the upcoming phases two to seven of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 as “festival of democracy.”
The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 was held on Thursday while the second phase is due on April 18.
Don your creativity caps!— ECI #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 15, 2019
After our #VoterQuotient quiz for the scholarly followers, now we have something for our artistically inclined followers.
Can anyone guess what's it about? Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today pic.twitter.com/ll69DizbG8
No matter how big or small one is, every vote has equal power.— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 15, 2019
This #LokSabhaElections , become a true hero.
Go OuT and vote... #ItMatters#LokSabhaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019
Courtesy : #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XeleT4cdWi
