Game of Thrones Bug Bites PIB As It Modifies GoT Taglines for 2019 LS Polls Message

Don your creativity caps!

After our #VoterQuotient quiz for the scholarly followers, now we have something for our artistically inclined followers.

Can anyone guess what's it about? Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today pic.twitter.com/ll69DizbG8 — ECI #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 15, 2019

No matter how big or small one is, every vote has equal power.



This #LokSabhaElections , become a true hero.



Go OuT and vote... #ItMatters#LokSabhaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019

Courtesy : #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XeleT4cdWi — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 15, 2019

Since the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are upon us, Election Commission of India and Press Information Bureau decided to get creative and draw the attention of citizens towards the importance of voting with references to a popular HBO TV series."? Is Coming" the Election Commission teased Twitter users in an apparent reference to Game of Thrones’ famous 'Winter Is Coming' tagline. The poll body asked Twitter users to don their “creativity caps” and guess what the tweet was about.“Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today,” the Election Commission said.The Press Information Bureau followed suit by tweeting three memes based on popular Game of Thrones characters Tyrion Lannister and Hodor, and the upcoming Phases 2 to 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019.“A very small man can cast a very large one,” read the first one superimposed on an image of Tyrion Lannister.The second one related to Hodor said, “Not all heroes hold weapons... some just hodor vote” while the third one termed the upcoming phases two to seven of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 as “festival of democracy.”The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 was held on Thursday while the second phase is due on April 18.