Gandak River Swells Due To Heavy Rain In Nepal; Flood Alert In Bihar

Heavy rain in the catchment area of the Gandak river along the Nepal-India border in the last 24 hours have caused a flood-like situation in Bihar endangering lives and property.

The Terai area of Nepal received heavy rain which led to a considerable increase in the water level of the Gandak. The banks of the river were inundated by an overflowing Gandak. Looking at the situation all the 36 gates of the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage were opened by the administration.

Around 3 lakhs 50 thousand cusecs of water have been discharged from the dam into the river post the rains.

The state and district administrations are on high alert after the swelling of the Gandak. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting where he issued directives for the district magistrates of East Champaran, West Champaran and Gopalganj to take the measures necessary to check floods and prevent any damage to dams and embankments along the bank of the Gandak. The CM also directed the Disaster and Water Resources departments to use microphones to alert the people living near the Gandak embankments and to simultaneously evacuate them from affected sites.

The CM also instructed the Water Resources Department to deploy all its engineers at the flooded locations and said that the Disaster Management Department should, on the basis of information from forecast agencies, be fully alert of the situation in the different districts.

SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed with immediate effect at all the sites damaged by the flooding.

