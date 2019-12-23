Gandey Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

31. Gandey (गांडे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Gandey is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,69,084 eligible electors, of which 1,40,764 were male, 1,28,314 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Gandey, there are 6103 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3032 are male, 3068 are female and 3 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2435 voters in the 80+ age category and 4823 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Gandey Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Dr Sarfraz Ahmad AJSU -- -- Arjun Baitha BSP -- -- Avadhesh Kumar Singh BJP -- -- Jai Prakash Verma JVMP -- -- Dilip Kumar Verma AIMEIM -- -- Intekhab Ansari Shiv Sena -- -- Manoranjan Sinha CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Rajesh Kumar IND -- -- Arun Prasad Verma IND -- -- Karmila Tudu IND -- -- Lalita Ray IND -- -- Sunil Kr. Yadav

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,39,127 eligible electors, of which 1,27,499 were male, 1,11,628 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,99,596.

Gandey has an elector sex ratio of 911.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jai Prakash Verma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 10279 votes which was 6.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 8,455 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 31. Gandey Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.69%, while it was 65.67% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 375 polling stations in 31. Gandey constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 350.

Extent: 31. Gandey constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Gandey and Bengabad police stations and Gram Panchayats Leda, Semaria, Badgunda, Palmo, Sathibad, Senadoni, Dhanaidih, Guro, Jitpur, Telodih, Ranidih and Karharbari in Giridih Mufassil police station in Giridih Sadar sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gandey is: 24.2092 86.391.

