Gandhi Father of Nation, Far Beyond Formal Recognition: SC on PIL Seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue any directive to the Centre on a PIL seeking to confer the Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that Gandhi is the ‘Father of the Nation’, and the people hold him in high esteem, which is far beyond any formal recognition.

A bench headed by Bobde and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant told the petitioner that the court accepts and shares his views on the matter, and asked him to make a representation to the government on this.

