Gandhi Jayanti 2019: From Geneva to US, These Countries Have Statues of the Mahatma

Mahatma Gandhi’s course of life became a source of inspiration to billions in India and abroad. Gandhiji, who was born to a Gujarati Hindu Modh Baniya family in Porbandar on October 2 in 1869, later came to be known as the Father of our Nation. Over half-a-century after his death, Mahatma remains one of the most widely recognisable public figures of the 20th century throughout the world.

One of the reasons that make Gandhi such a popular figure is his advocacy of non-violence and tolerance. He inspired many to take up the path of struggle through non-violence. While in India, almost every city has a street named after Gandhi, he is a popular figure in abroad, too.

On his 150th anniversary, here are the places outside India where you can visit a Gandhi statue:

1. Geneva: The home to United Nations, Switzerland’s Geneva has a built a Gandhi statue as a tribute. In the Ariana Park of the city, the tourists can find a statue of the Father of Nation, donated to the city in 2007 by the Government of India as a token of friendship.

2. USA: Mahatma Gandhi visited a few nations in his lifetime and US was never in the list. Despite this, the country is known to have the largest number of Gandhi memorials, statues and busts. Statues of Mahatma Gandhi can be found in all major cities and places of the US, including Washington DC, Flint Peace Park in Michigan, Milwaukee County Courthouse in Wisconsin, Pacifist Memorial in Massachusetts, Millsaps College in Mississippi, Mission Inn Plaza in California, Embarcadero Centre in San Francisco California and many others.

3. England: A country that ruled British India for years was also in awe of Mahatma Gandhi and his freedom struggle. His means of non-violence appealed masses. England hosts a Gandhi statue in Tavistock Square, London. The statue was created by sculptor Fredda Brillant and was unveiled in 1968 by former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

4. Denmark: The European city of Denmark also shares great relations with India, when it comes to Gandhi. The country has a park named after the Father of Nation, Gandhi Plaene (Gandhi Park) located at the junction of Borups Alle. There is a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in sitting posture in Hvidkildevej, Copenhagen.

5. South Africa: The country has a special connect with M K Gandhi, who inspired their national hero, Martin Luther King Jr. This is the city that once saw Gandhi being thrown off a train by a white man in 1893. There are number of Gandhi statues around Africa, however they have remained under controversy with the racist representation. You can visit Gandhi statue at Church Street, Pietermaritzburg, which was unveiled by South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

