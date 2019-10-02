Gandhi Jayanti 2019: How India Will Mark Mahatma's 150th Birth Anniversary

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. One of the biggest political figures in India's struggle for independence in 1947, Gandhi was the man behind the Satyagraha movement and the civil disobedience, based on non-violence.

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several celebratory events will be marked across India, here's listing a few.

The Government of India is going to release commemorative stamps and coins.

The Congress has announced a massive 'padyatra' across the country on October 2. The march in Delhi will be led by party interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, while former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will do the same in Maharashtra's Wardha to remember Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday.

BJP leaders will take part in a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra which will launch on October 2, his birth anniversary and end on January 30, 2020, his death anniversary. This required every BJP MP to cover 150 kms in 15 days and all leaders should collectively cover five lakh kilometres within the few months.

From October 3 to 23, many drives are scheduled to collect waste and transport them to designated centres for segregating and recycling them.

Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat will see an event where the commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released.

Government schools will arrange for a visit to Gandhiji memorial in Chandigarh sector 16 organised by the HRD Ministry of the Indian Government.

Hundreds of prisoners, who have not been convicted for murder, rape and corruption, will be released from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The East Champaran district administration in Bihar will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with week-long celebrations that will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti. The programmes would include special camps for bringing public services to less privileged in society, drives aimed at spreading the message of cleanliness and environmental preservation, yoga and blood donation camps besides cultural activities.

The celebration of Gandhi Jayanti in Tura will see a short Walkathon from Chandmary Playground to DC's office as well as a number of quizzes, debates and seminars in schools pertaining to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will kick off Gandhi Jayanti celebrations by leading a procession with participants singing 'Vaishnava Jana', a 15th-century bhajan long held one of Gandhi's favourite.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.