Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LIVE Updates: Pledge to Work Hard for Mahatma's Dream, Tweets PM Modi Before Arriving at Rajghat

News18.com | October 2, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
Event Highlights

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LIVE Updates: Major events have been planned across India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Rajghat and then flying off to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad later in the evening. He will also declare the country open defecation-free. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah is set to flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra".

In Uttar Pradesh, the legislature will mark Gandhi Jayanti with non-stop 36-hour sittings by both Houses. However, the opposition has decided to boycott it, claiming that the state government is just out to set a record. The simultaneous sessions of the state assembly and legislative council will begin at 11am. They will continue through the day, into that night and end on Thursday night — without a break. Celebrations will also take place outside India as Sri Lanka's northern city of Jaffna has decided to celebrate Bapu's 150th birth anniversary in a grand style with extensive arrangements being made by the Indian Consulate. Local organisation Gandhi Seva Samaj is collaborating with the Indian mission in Jaffna to gear up for the event.
Oct 2, 2019 7:59 am (IST)

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the prime minister will declare the country open defecation-free. He will also initiate action against single-use plastic.

Oct 2, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Sashtri at Vijay Ghat.

Oct 2, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "In a strife-torn world, as indeed India, Gandhi ji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood, but those of many across the world".

Oct 2, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi to March in Lucknow | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in the foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the birth anniversary. 

Oct 2, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

The Congress put out a tweet imagining what India would be like if Mahatma Gandhi was still alive. The party invited people's thoughts on this idea.

Oct 2, 2019 7:46 am (IST)

'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India' | Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will thereafter administer the oath to leaders and workers to redeem 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India'. Rahul Gandhi will join the 'padayatra' in Delhi.

Oct 2, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

Senior Congress leaders and workers will assemble at 9:30 am at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at DDU Marg and will then walk towards Rajghat to pay homage to Gandhi as his favourite 'bhajan' "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" plays. 

Oct 2, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. 

Oct 2, 2019 7:42 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Oct 2, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

Lal Bahadur Shastri's son Anil Shastri pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.

Oct 2, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

 Lal Bahadur Shastri's 145th Anniversary | PM Modi also paid tributes to the former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was born on this day in 1904.

Oct 2, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi remembered the 'Father of the Nation' on his 150th birth anniversary in this twitter post.

Oct 2, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

Upholding Gandhian Ideals | The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values. In Delhi, the party will be out in full force on Wednesday guided by the Gandhian ideals to take on this government that they term "oppressive". 

Oct 2, 2019 7:36 am (IST)

Congress to Organise 'Padyatras' | The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital.

Oct 2, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Oct 2, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

PM Modi to Visit Rajghat, Vijayghat | The prime minister will start the day with a visit to Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation. It will be followed by a visit to Vijayghat, the resting place of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.

Oct 2, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Oct 2, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

As India celebrates the birth anniversary of its two great leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri today, people across the country will commemorate the day with various events.

In Pune, the Aga Khan Palace, where the Father of the Nation was under detention, will reopen from October 2. It was closed for revamp and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi museum for over a month. Gandhi had a close association with Pune during the freedom struggle, and following the launch of the Quit India movement, Aga Khan Palace served as his prison from August 1942 to May 1944. He lived there with wife Kasturba, secretary Mahadev Desai and Sarojini Naidu. Kasturba and Desai died in the Palace premises.

Meanwhile, hundreds of prisoners will be freed from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 70 inmates from Maharashtra who have qualified for early release will have to wait a bit longer to walk out of their cells.

Several events have been organised in Ahmedabad and in other parts of Gujarat on Wednesday as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary. The government is also expected to announce a ban on single-use plastic to pave the way for the country to become free of it by 2022.

Modi will start the day with a visit to Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation. It will be followed by a visit to Vijayghat, the resting place of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who also shares his birthday with Gandhi. Modi will next go to Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to both leaders. Later in the evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.

Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

From there, he will go to the Sabarmati riverfront where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, added Vaghani. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.

"Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the Garba ground before leaving for Delhi," Vaghani said.

People visiting Gujarat to attend the October 2 function at Sabarmati riverfront will be taken to different places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, like the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The administration of Navsari district, where Dandi is located, has organised a mega cleanliness drive at the Dandi beach, where Gandhi made salt as part of a civil disobedience movement, known as the 'Salt Satyagrah'. Navsari collector Ardra Agarwal said around 1,500 people are likely to join the drive to clean the Dandi beach.
