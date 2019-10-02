Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Rahul Leads Congress 'Padyatra' on Mahatma's 150th Birth Anniversary
The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat.
(Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.
The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'.
Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.
A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.
The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.
