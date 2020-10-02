Gandhi Jayanti 2020: History and Importance of the Day

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This year will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, Gujarat. He is honoured for his huge contributions towards India’s Independence movement, and his philosophies towards life. His philosophies has impacted people’s lives in a great way.

Gandhi not only contributed to Indian freedom struggle but he also fought to bring changes into the society. He fought against the pre-existing Indian caste system and worked towards the abolition of the inhumane treatment of untouchables. He also fought to establish equality and brotherhood in the society. His beliefs and principles have motivated the masses to bring down the mighty colonial empire to its knees. His quotes inspire youth even today. His idea of non-violence has taught everyone that even in a gentle way, one can shake the world.

In his honour, the United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2007, announced October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The day is celebrated to “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”. Gandhi also provides recognition to the handloom and local weavers.

On October 2, several places organise commemorative activities, cultural events and special prayer sessions. Raj Ghat in Delhi, Mani Bhavan in Mumbai and Sevagram Ashram in Wardha are the favourite place for tourists to visit on this day. The President and Prime Minister of India also pay homage at Raj Ghat.

Students also perform street plays to spread the message of unity, nationalism, and brotherhood. The day is not celebrated in India but across the world. Gandhi and his life are one of the most interesting subjects that people want to study and research on it. Several movies and books are also written on him.