1-MIN READ

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: PM Modi Pays Tributes to the Mahatma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said.

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Gandhi, to pay his tributes. "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister tweeted.

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

