Gandhi Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set to Launch Jal Jeevan Mission-Related Schemes; Swachh Bharat 2.0 to Kick Off, Khadi to Get Fresh Push

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: ‘Bowing’ to ‘respected Bapu’ on Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. Last week, during his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi had urged people to buy Khadi products to mark “Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour”. On the occasion of 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October, the prime minister will interact with gram panchayats and Pani Samitis and Village Water and Sanitation Committees on Jal Jeevan Mission at 11 am, via video-conference.
He will also launch the Jal Jeevan Mission App, which is aimed at improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the Mission. In addition, the video-conference will also see the launch of Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh in which any individual, institution, corporate, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, anganwadi centre, ashramshala, and other public institutions.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the world to heed Gandhi’s message of peace, and commit to building a “better future for all” on International Day of Non-Violence. He further said that it’s time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day,” he added.
The History, Importance and Significance of Gandhi Jayanti | Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, often known as Mahatma Gandhi. This day provides an excellent chance for countrymen to pay tribute to this great leader, who gave his life for the benefit of the country. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of Gandhi’s birth. Gandhiji was a forerunner of non-violence and truth. For the Indian liberation struggle, he founded the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movement. As the Father of the Nation, he spearheaded India’s independence struggle alongside many other national leaders in opposition to British rule in India. His non-violent approach influenced numerous civil rights campaigns across the world. Gandhi was a firm believer in religious pluralism. He desired for India to be a secular nation and worked hard to make it a reality.
On Gandhi Jayanti UN Secretary General Calls for Peace
Hatred, division and conflict have had their day.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2021
It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance.
On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all.
Barring Ashoka pillars erected in a few uninhabited islands, Lakshadweep, India's Muslim majority archipelago, has been free of statues till now.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Extends Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to ‘Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta’ on his jayanti.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021
I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.
On 15 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission — to provide clean tap water to every household. In 2019, only 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural households had tap water supply. Currently, under the scheme, more than five crore households have been provided with tap water connections.
Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi remembered the contribution of Gandhi to the cleanliness movement and said “Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence”. “Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence,” he said.
He said the youth of today must know that how the cleanliness campaign had given constant energy to the freedom movement. “Today, after so many decades, the cleanliness movement has once again worked to connect the country with the dream of a new India,” he said.
