Gandhi Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set to Launch Jal Jeevan Mission-Related Schemes; Swachh Bharat 2.0 to Kick Off, Khadi to Get Fresh Push

On 15 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission — to provide clean tap water to every household. In 2019, only 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural households had tap water supply. Currently, under the scheme, more than five crore households have been provided with tap water connections.

Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi remembered the contribution of Gandhi to the cleanliness movement and said “Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence”. “Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence,” he said.

He said the youth of today must know that how the cleanliness campaign had given constant energy to the freedom movement. “Today, after so many decades, the cleanliness movement has once again worked to connect the country with the dream of a new India,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.