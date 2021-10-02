Gandhi Jayanti: India's Envoy in China Visits Bapu's Statue in Beijing, Pays Tributes

India's Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at the Chaoyang public park here. The statue was installed by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun at the park in 2005.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. Ambassador Misri, addressing a gathering at the Embassy, said: perhaps no other national leader has been memorialised in stone or metal in so many different countries as Gandhi.

The fact that these marks of respect to his memory continue to come up overseas even in the 21st century, nearly three quarters of a century after he passed away, is testimony to the continuing relevance of and indeed fascination of the world with the Mahatma an unmatched apostle of peace and non-violence, he said. Misri said that Gandhi is relevant in the 21st century as well because his achievements were monumental.

The ends he secured, among them India's independence, were unmatched in scale and scope in human history and remain so, but what is particularly remarkable is the means that he deployed in securing those ends. The fact that nobody has been able to show that these means are no longer relevant is precisely the reason why Gandhi remains relevant, the Indian Ambassador added.

