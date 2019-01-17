English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gandhi Peace Prize 2015-18: Centre Awards Contributions to Rural Development, Education and Manual Scavenging
The awardees were selected by a jury comprising of PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP veteran LK Advani
Image for Representation (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Government Wednesday announced Goodwill Ambassador to the World Health Organization for Leprosy Elimination, Yohei Sasakawa as the winner of the 2017 Gandhi Peace Prize.
The award was last conferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2014.
The annual award, given to individuals and institutions working for societal transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods, had not seen any winners since then.
The Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari was given the award for the year 2015 for their contribution to rural development and education. The 2016 award has been jointly shared by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Sulabh International for their work in mid-day meals and manual scavenging respectively.
For 2017, the Ekai Abhiyan Trust was declared the winner for their contribution to education among rural and tribal children, the release from the ministry said.
The awardees were selected by a jury comprising of PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP veteran LK Advani.
The Gandhi Peace Prize, previously won by Nelson Mandela, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to name a few, carries an award of Rs. 1 crore, a citation a plaque and a handicraft item.
The award was last conferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2014.
The annual award, given to individuals and institutions working for societal transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods, had not seen any winners since then.
The Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari was given the award for the year 2015 for their contribution to rural development and education. The 2016 award has been jointly shared by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Sulabh International for their work in mid-day meals and manual scavenging respectively.
For 2017, the Ekai Abhiyan Trust was declared the winner for their contribution to education among rural and tribal children, the release from the ministry said.
The awardees were selected by a jury comprising of PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP veteran LK Advani.
The Gandhi Peace Prize, previously won by Nelson Mandela, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to name a few, carries an award of Rs. 1 crore, a citation a plaque and a handicraft item.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive - Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch on 14th February
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- #MeToo: Javed Akhtar Tweets in Support of Hirani, Calls Him 'Most Decent' Person in Industry
- Supreme Court Bans Vehicle Modification in India – A Detailed Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results