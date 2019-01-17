Gandhi Peace Prize 2015-18: Centre Awards Contributions to Rural Development, Education and Manual Scavenging

: The Government Wednesday announced Goodwill Ambassador to the World Health Organization for Leprosy Elimination, Yohei Sasakawa as the winner of the 2017 Gandhi Peace Prize.The award was last conferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2014.The annual award, given to individuals and institutions working for societal transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods, had not seen any winners since then.The Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari was given the award for the year 2015 for their contribution to rural development and education. The 2016 award has been jointly shared by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Sulabh International for their work in mid-day meals and manual scavenging respectively.For 2017, the Ekai Abhiyan Trust was declared the winner for their contribution to education among rural and tribal children, the release from the ministry said.The awardees were selected by a jury comprising of PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP veteran LK Advani.The Gandhi Peace Prize, previously won by Nelson Mandela, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to name a few, carries an award of Rs. 1 crore, a citation a plaque and a handicraft item.