1-min read

Gandhi Would’ve Been Disappointed With Today’s ‘Mad Race’ For Power, Money: Santosh Hegde

The former Solicitor General of India also regretted that people in prominent positions have forgotten Mahatma Gandhi's values.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Gandhi Would’ve Been Disappointed With Today’s ‘Mad Race’ For Power, Money: Santosh Hegde
File Photo of Justice Santosh Hegde. (Courtesy: You Tube)

Bengaluru: The no-holds-barred scenario on the administrative and political fronts would have made Mahatma Gandhi one of the most disappointed persons if he was still alive today, says retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde.

The 79-year-old former Solicitor General of India also regretted that society as a whole, people in prominent positions in particular, have forgotten Gandhi's values.

"Today, the situation is such that the present day politics is no-holds-barred; truth has no value", the former Karnataka Lokayukta said on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

"That's what I am exactly seeing now...how you criticize your opponents, berate and belittle people who are not in conformity with your thinking, these are all things totally opposed to Mahatma Gandhi's policies.

He is a person who respected his opponents. We don't see that today", he said.

Gandhi would have been one of the most disappointed persons having seen what has really happened, particularly the "no-holds-barred" political and administrative scenarios, if he was still alive today, according to him.

Mahatma Gandhi's thinking should be included in the educational curriculum, he said.

"We give so much importance to information and make youth very intelligent, but that intelligence should be somewhat founded on values Mahatma Gandhi propagated and practiced", Hegde said.

He said administration and politics have a very big say in everyday life and "it sort of moulds our thinking".

"This no-holds-barred system that is prevailing today in these fields -- administration and politics -- is creating some sort of a mad race for acquiring power and money. That is exactly what Gandhi was against", Hegde said.

