Gandhinagar Couple Help Fulfill Dream of their Adopted Daughter, Set an Example for Society

Sometimes the unfortunate circumstances or breaking of the relationship takes a heavy toll on kids and they are rendered orphaned or sometimes they are abandoned by their parents. In such a situation, when someone adopts these children and rears them as their own, then not only their lives are saved but a new world is opened for them. One such story has emerged from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. And in the news is the Sutar family.

Dharmendra Sutar and his wife Kusumben have now become shining examples in society. The couple who resides in Gandhinagar, adopted an orphaned girl and gave her the best possible education, and helped her reach the pinnacle of her career by staking everything that they had. Sutars could not have their own child for many years after her marriage. So, Kusumben expressed her desire to adopt a baby. She wanted to adopt a girl only and she had the full support of her husband Dharmendrabhai Sutar.

Sutars Adopt Baby Girl

When Sutars were planning to adopt a child, Kusumben’s father was posted in the forest area of Rajpipla. There, a poor man had an orphaned child who was 11 months old. The father told about this baby to his daughter Kusumben and she agreed to adopt this baby. Despite the family opposing it, the Sutars remained adamant and they adopted the baby girl.

Baby is Named ‘Durga’

The name of this baby was ‘Durga’ who had lost both her parents just after her birth. She was physically very weak as her mother was not around to breastfeed her. Due to her physical weakness, Sutar’s family was opposing her adoption but the Sutar couple did not budge.

The baby Durga remained under treatment for six years and even then her condition was not improving. But the Sutars did not abandon their hopes and continued her treatment. And then gradually she started improving and she became a normal child.

Unburdened With Expectations

Sutars never burdened her daughter Durga with their expectations. They had decided that they would not put any pressure on her to become a doctor or engineer. Whatever she wants to become, they will help her become that. As Durga grew up, mother Kusumben found that she was developing an interest in drawing. She helped her daughter in sharpening her drawing skill and the daughter proved her mother right. After graduation, Durga got admission to the National School of Design for her master’s in Designing and graduated from there.

Durga had topped her class and this helped her get selected for a good job through campus placement. Now she is working in a very big company on a huge salary. Stepping in the footsteps of their parents, she too wants to adopt an orphaned child. Durga says, “for me, parents are not just a word, but a whole world. I want to give all those things to an orphaned baby which my parents have given me.”

As for Kusumben’s family, her father Dalsukhbhai has now retired as Deputy Forest Conservator. Kusumben is working with Gir Foundation while her husband Dharmendrabhai is taking care of his old automobile business.

