Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gandhi's Message of Truth, Non-violence very Relevant Today, Says PM Modi at UN General Assembly

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, PM Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gandhi's Message of Truth, Non-violence very Relevant Today, Says PM Modi at UN General Assembly
PM Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is very relevant even today for peace, development and progress.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

"His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today, for peace, development and progress in the world," Modi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram