Gandhi's Message of Truth, Non-violence very Relevant Today, Says PM Modi at UN General Assembly

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is very relevant even today for peace, development and progress.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

"His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today, for peace, development and progress in the world," Modi said.

