Gandhi's Message of Truth, Non-violence very Relevant Today, Says PM Modi at UN General Assembly
Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, PM Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday. (PTI)
United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is very relevant even today for peace, development and progress.
Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.
"His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today, for peace, development and progress in the world," Modi said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: Rain Stops Play