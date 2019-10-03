Gandhi's Mortal Remains Stolen, 'Anti-National' Scribbled on Poster in MP Museum

Rewa: An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly writing "anti-national" before Mahatma Gandhi’s name on a poster in a museum in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The incident took place on the day the country was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

According to the police, Gandhi's mortal remains, which was being kept in a copper urn before the revolutionary's in 'Bapu Bhavan', were also taken.

Police have lodged a case on the complaint of local Congress leaders.

The case was registered under sections 153 b, 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code. The vandalism took place on Wednesday morning, according to complainant Gurmeet Singh, who is the district Congress head.

Tension gripped the area after news of the vandalism emerged. Taking prompt action, the authorities removed the words.

Ram Kirti Sharma, an office-bearer of the trust said that when he reached the museum at 10.00 am on Wednesday, the words ‘Rashtra Drohi’ had been scribbled in front of Gandhi's portrait.

He then informed social workers about the incident. "We would also lodge complaints with collector and Divisional Commissioner," he said.

