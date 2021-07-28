Ganesh Bagaria Audio Tape Leak Case Takes a New Twist in Kolkata

The Kolkata police have summoned three senior Enforcement Directorate officials including one of the top officials of the ED from Delhi in the Ganesh Bagaria audio tape leak case for questioning.

The detective department of the police was investigating a fraud case against businessman Ganesh Bagaria.

An audiotape was leaked before the Assembly election where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s and Abhishek Banerjee’s names were mentioned by Ganesh Bagaria with an ED officer.

Ganesh is heard talking about many things in the conversation from cattle smuggling to coal smuggling. Ganesh can be heard talking to the ED officer about who got the share of the smuggling money, from the police officer to some politicians who have benefited financially.

Who is this Ganesh Bagaria? Ganesh Bagaria is a businessman in the Laketown area. The investigation revealed that he used to smuggle coal and cattle and was engaged in several businesses including real estate and film production.

Ganesh is also involved in money laundering. Since the black money transaction is involved, ED and Ganesh were summoned for questioning more than once.

A few months ago, the CBI recorded his statement under 164 in the Barrackpore court. Ganesh is out of the country at the moment.

