Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Andhra Man Offers 580 kg Laddoo; Mumbai Idol Adorned With 70 kg Gold
An Andhra Pradesh-based sweet manufacturer has prepared a special laddoo that weighs around 580 kilograms. The laddoo, popularly known as 'Maha Prasadam', was transported to Hyderabad's Film Nagar on Wednesday evening.
New Delhi: The Ganesh Chaturthi fervour has taken various forms this year. While some are preparing king-size sweets, others are showering the God with gold.
Elephant-headed Lord Ganesh is considered to be the god of wealth, who loves modak — a special sweet. This is the reason why most devotees make a beeline outside temples and pandals on Vinayaka Chaturthi, while making generous offerings to the diety.
Among the God's ardent believers is an Andhra Pradesh-based sweet manufacturer, who prepared a special laddoo that weighs around 580 kilograms.
According to news agency ANI, the laddoo, popularly known as 'Maha Prasadam', was transported to Hyderabad's Film Nagar on Wednesday evening. It will be brought to Khairatabad Ganesh Mandap later in the day. The prasadam will be distributed among the people after the puja.
The giant laddoo has been prepared by PVVV Mallikarjuna Rao aka Malle Babu with 220 kg of sugar, 145 kg of cow ghee, 175 kg of Bengal gram, 25 kg of Cashew nuts, 13 kg of almonds, 3 kg of cardamom, 1kg of green camphor.
In Mumbai's Sion East, the Ganesh idol has been adorned with more than 70 kg of 23-carat gold. The areas's GSB Seva Mandal has drones hovering over the pandal for security surveillance.
The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 13) and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body.
The celebration includes new clothes, sweets and dance processions on streets. Modak, a sweet dumpling, is offered to the Ganesha idol and also received as prasaad during the festival, which is observed throughout India.
Special preparations are done in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. In Mumbai alone, around 150,000 statues are immersed annually.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
