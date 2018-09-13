Lalbaugcha Raja: Mumbai Police Deploys 50,000 Cops at Immersion Sites

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

The Mumbai Traffic Police has deployed over 50,000 police personnel across the city over the next 10 days to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ganesh Chaturthi.Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a major festival in Maharashtra, where pandals with huge and fancy idols of Lord Ganesha attract millions of devotees every year, often leading to traffic snarls on the route of processions.Quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe, an Indian Express report said that in addition to the over 50,000 personnel of Mumbai Police, the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Force One and Home Guards are also on duty.According to a Mumbai Mirror report, five Traffic Police Control Rooms have been set up at important immersion places — Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat-Powai.The report further said that the police have started to erect watch towers at strategic points to monitor and regulate traffic flow during the procession and immersion ceremonies. Barricades have been placed at important roads in order to segregate the crowd that is arriving for the procession and the crowd leaving the area.Police cranes, BMC cranes and high capacity cranes are being stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in case vehicles break down. First Aid Centres have also been setup to provide medical assistance.Volunteers from Civil Defence, Anirudha’s Academy of Disaster Management, RSP Teachers, Water Safety Patrol, NSS Students, and Scouts and Guides will help maintain traffic flow.The Indian Express report stated that on September 14, 17, 19 and 23, a total of 53 roads will be shut, 56 roads will be made one-way, heavy vehicles will be banned on 18 roads and there will be parking restrictions on 99 spots.It quoted Singe as saying: “It is going to be challenging since both Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram are around the same dates. We are, however, prepared for it and confident that it will pass without any problems.” Moharram will be observed between September 11 and 21.The city police is more vigilant this time considering the recent arrests by the Maharashta Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of alleged right-wingers, and the Pune Police’s action against human rights activists.According to The Hindu, senior police officers have met with religious and political leaders, appealing to them against making inflammatory statements in their speeches, and warning them of strict action if they do so.The report quote Singe as saying, "Senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police, have been holding regular meetings with all people concerned in this regard. This is an aspect that we have taken into account."Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people on the occasion.