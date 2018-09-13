GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: President, PM Greet Nation on the Occasion

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity."

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: President, PM Greet Nation on the Occasion
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity," the President tweeted.




Modi also took to Twitter and said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."




Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.
