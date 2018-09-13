Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: President, PM Greet Nation on the Occasion

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2018

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity," the President tweeted.Modi also took to Twitter and said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.