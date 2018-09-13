English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: President, PM Greet Nation on the Occasion
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity."
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity," the President tweeted.
Modi also took to Twitter and said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."
Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.
"Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity," the President tweeted.
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2018
Modi also took to Twitter and said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018
सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf
Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...