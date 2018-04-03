Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 – Timing, Legend and Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed by the Ganesha followers on Wednesday and as it falls on a Tuesday it is also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. The Ganesha Chaturthi of the Chaitra month is observed on the fourth day of the dark lunar phase (Krishna Paksha) after the full moon, and is revered second to the Ganesha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month (August-September). Today’s Ganesh Chaturthi marks the fourth of total 13 Chaturthi’s of the year 2018.The Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi time will start at 4:49PM today and will continue till 5:32PM tomorrow i.e. 4th April 2018. Followers who observe a fast can complete it at the moon’s sight (Chandrodaya) tonight at 9:27PM.As per the legend, Angarak was a revered worshipper of Lord Ganesha. On Magha Krishna Chaturthi, Tuesday, the Lord answered his prayers and honored him to ask for a wish. To which, Angarak expressed that his only wish was to be associated with the Lord Himself. Lord Ganesha decreed that the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha be known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi and whoever will observe this day like Angarak will be bestowed with Ganesha’s blessings.The Lord of Good Fortune - Ganesha is worshipped by fasting and chanting the Lord’s 11 names in the following order:ॐ गणाधिपाय नम:ॐ उमापुत्राय नम:ॐ विघ्ननाशनाय नम :ॐ विनायकाय नम:ॐ ईशपुत्राय नम:ॐ सर्वसिद्धिप्रदाय नम:ॐ एकदंताय नम:ॐ इभवक्ताय नम:ॐ मूषकवाहनाय नम:ॐ कुमारगुरवे नम:ॐ शशिवर्णम नमःThe day begins with a prayer and fast during which the devotees meditate on Ganesha’s name, chant his prayers and mantras, offer 21 doorva along with flowers, modak, chandan, etc on Ganesha’s idol.The following Mantra is chanted to welcome Lord Ganesha:The Ganesha Puja is done in the evening at the auspicious time as indicated above. Upon moonrise at the night, the fast is completed