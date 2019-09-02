Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 2,000-year-old Ganpati Bappa Idol Lures Crowd at Mumbai Exhibition

The exhibition displays sculptures of Lord Ganesha embossed on coins, foreign currency and stamps. It also displays Bappa in the shape of jewellery, matchboxes, spoons and printed on postcards and paintings.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 2,000-year-old Ganpati Bappa Idol Lures Crowd at Mumbai Exhibition
Image for representation.
Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country on Monday. It also marks the start of 10-day Ganeshotsav that is celebrated with enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra. Ahead of the festivities, the residents of Mumbai got an opportunity to enjoy an exhibition of images and sculptures of Lord Ganesha, whom devotees lovingly called Bappa, at the Jehangir Art Gallery. The exhibits on display are the personal collection of renowned Doctor Prakash Kothari.

Not just Bappa, Lord Ganesha has many names including Siddhivinayak, Vighnaharta, Gajanana, Lambodara. The exhibition displays sculptures of Lord Ganesha embossed on coins, foreign currency and stamps. It also displays Bappa in the shape of jewellery, matchboxes, spoons and printed on postcards and paintings.

The crowd-puller at the exhibition at the south Mumbai gallery is a 2000-year-old idol of Lord Ganesha that is believed to have been carved in the first century, which Dr Prakash Kothari has preserved very well.

Padmashri awardee Dr Kothari has been collecting the images and sculptures of Lord Ganesha from all across the world.

Talking to NDTV, Dr Kothari said that he has picked some of these rare collector's items from abroad. He added, "Interestingly some came from flea markets and some from the famous 'chor bazaar'."

"I can say this with evidence that the oldest Ganpati idol is not in China, but it’s with me and it is probably the oldest on planet earth," Dr Kothari further added.

Dr Prakash Kothari's collection has been turned into a coffee book as well. The exhibition will be open to public till September 2, the day when the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival kick-starts in Mumbai. Entry to the exhibition is open for all free of cost.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
