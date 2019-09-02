Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Chennai Students Create 18,000 sqft Ganpati with Blazing Amazon Forest as Theme

Around 2,000 students from Everwin Vidhyashram School came together to form an image of Lord Ganesha, on an area of approximately 18,000 square feet and decorated it with 5,500 light lamps.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Ganesh Chaturthi, Chennai Students Create 18,000 sqft Ganpati with Blazing Amazon Forest as Theme
Image: ANI
Loading...

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country today, September 2, with fervour and enthusiasm. The festival also marks the start of 10-day long Ganeshotsav in Mumbai and Maharashtra, where devotees worship Lord Ganesha, whom they lovingly called Bappa, and bring home idols, offer modak and other offerings. The festival is celebrated by people of all ages, amidst this a few school students from Chennai took the opportunity to spread the message of saving Amazon forest, to the world.

“We have come together to prepare this huge portrait of Lord Ganesha to sincerely pray to him to save the Amazon forest. Also, we want to spread out the word that the forest is the lungs of the earth; therefore, we cannot leave it burning. Join hands to pray and act to save the lungs, the Amazon forest,” news agency ANI quoted one of the students of the Everwin Vidhyashram School, Chennai, Vridhi, as saying.

Around 2,000 students from Everwin Vidhyashram School came together to form an image of Lord Ganesha, on an area of approximately 18,000 square feet and decorated it with 5,500 light lamps.

A heart-touching message was written by the students along with the gigantic image that read, "Oh, Lord, Our Lungs Are Burning. Save Amazon, Save Earth". The pupils also urged the world leaders to come together in putting off the Amazon fire to save mother Earth.

Another student named Sanusha. S. Menon said, “We could have celebrated the festival in the traditional way like every year, but since this is the hour of crisis we planned to do something unique and big. The portrait of Ganpati is made and decorated by 2000 thousand students from standard 7th till 12th by using approximately 5500 lamps.”

Highlighting the purpose behind the noble yet subtle cause, one of the teachers of the school, Esther said, “Our children have been praying to the Lord Ganesha to save the Amazon forest and this initiative is to request everyone to come together, join hands in solving this global issue currently.”

Here's how Twitter reacted to the efforts of the students:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram