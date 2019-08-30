Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai's Richest Ganpati Insured for Rs 266.65 Crore
One of the more popular pandals of Mumbai is the GSB Mandal which sees thousands of devotees visiting the marquee to see their gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol.
Devotees transport an idol of Lord Ganesha to a worship venue ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 | With barely days to go, organisers in Mumbai are bracing themselves to tackle long queues of devotees thronging the various pandals to catch a glimpse of the favourite Bappa in all his splendor and glory.
One of the more popular pandals of Mumbai is the Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal or GSB Mandal which sees thousands of devotees visiting the marquee to see their gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. This year, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King Circle, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore.
According to a story published in DNA, the mandal had an insurance cover of Rs 264.25 crore and 265 crore respectively in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The mandal takes care of its devotees as well with every visitor having a total coverage of Rs 20 crore respectively, DNA reported.
The insurance covers all form of attacks including those caused by terrorists or riots. Notably, even the fruits, vegetables and grocery that are given as offerings and even used to feed devotees, have been covered along with 2,200 plus workers/volunteers. Personal accident cover for volunteers and others is for Rs 224.90 crore, which forms the biggest part of the total insurance money.
The DNA report states that the Mandal has secured an insurance of Rs 53.33 crore for each day. The marquee includes CCTV cameras, furniture, fixtures, and computers that have all been covered for mishaps like fire, natural calamities, riots, strike, damages, earthquakes etc.
The insurance starts on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends only after the immersion and jewels belonging to the idol reach the safe deposit.
