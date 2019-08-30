Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai's Richest Ganpati Insured for Rs 266.65 Crore

One of the more popular pandals of Mumbai is the GSB Mandal which sees thousands of devotees visiting the marquee to see their gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai's Richest Ganpati Insured for Rs 266.65 Crore
Devotees transport an idol of Lord Ganesha to a worship venue ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 | With barely days to go, organisers in Mumbai are bracing themselves to tackle long queues of devotees thronging the various pandals to catch a glimpse of the favourite Bappa in all his splendor and glory.

One of the more popular pandals of Mumbai is the Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal or GSB Mandal which sees thousands of devotees visiting the marquee to see their gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. This year, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King Circle, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore.

According to a story published in DNA, the mandal had an insurance cover of Rs 264.25 crore and 265 crore respectively in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The mandal takes care of its devotees as well with every visitor having a total coverage of Rs 20 crore respectively, DNA reported.

The insurance covers all form of attacks including those caused by terrorists or riots. Notably, even the fruits, vegetables and grocery that are given as offerings and even used to feed devotees, have been covered along with 2,200 plus workers/volunteers. Personal accident cover for volunteers and others is for Rs 224.90 crore, which forms the biggest part of the total insurance money.

The DNA report states that the Mandal has secured an insurance of Rs 53.33 crore for each day. The marquee includes CCTV cameras, furniture, fixtures, and computers that have all been covered for mishaps like fire, natural calamities, riots, strike, damages, earthquakes etc.

The insurance starts on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends only after the immersion and jewels belonging to the idol reach the safe deposit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram