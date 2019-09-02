Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on the Auspicious Day
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 10-day long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun from Monday, September 2. A popular Hindu festival, celebrated majorly in Maharashtra and Gujarat, is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, and celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It falls in the months of August or September of the Gregorian calendar. As per the Hindu calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Shukla Chaturthi of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.
As the celebrations began from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the devotees.
सभी देशवासियों को पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion.
समस्त देशवासियों को श्री गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/g8H5ku3dXm— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2019
Union Minister for Law and Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad also wished health and prosperity to everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi 2019.
May the Lord Ganesha bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/dZzTos0eFc— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 2, 2019
Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani also wished everyone on the occasion along with a message to emphasise the importance of worshipping Ganesha.
Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh wished people on the occasion, writing
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless us with all the peace, joy & wisdom.गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! pic.twitter.com/jud6a7r1wT— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 2, 2019
The 10-day long festival, which began from Monday, September 2, will end on Thursday, September 12. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha clay idols in homes, or in public pandals, where people will offer worship for all 10 days. On the last day of the festival, the idols are taken out in a colorful and musical procession and immersed traditionally in water.
