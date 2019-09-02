Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Tithi, Vidhi, Puja Timings and Muhurat of Ganpati Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country on Monday. The festival which is also known by the name of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra as well as Karnataka. Devotees offer modak to Lord Ganesha whom they lovingly called Bappa.

The 10-day long Ganesh festival sees devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesh to their home and worship for a one-and-a-half-day, three days, five days, seven days, 10 days. Some even stretch the festival for 11 days.

Marquees or pandals have been set up in various parts of the country where huge idols of Lord Ganesha are installed and worshipped.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 puja timings and Shubh Muhurat: According to drikpanchang.com, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi begins - 04:57 am on September 02, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi ends - 01:54 AM on September 03, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 am to 01:36 pm

Duration - 02 hours 31 minutes

Ganesha Visarjan: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 08:55 am to 09:05 pm

Duration - 12 hours 10 minutes

How to worship Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav

Place the fresh piece of red cloth on a small wooden platform and carefully place the idol of Lord Ganesha on it. Light diya or earthen lamp and incense sticks.

For Lord Ganesha Abhishek

If the idol is made of Pancha Dhatu (a mixture of five metals) then, perform the Abhishekham with Panchamrit (made of banana/fruits, milk, curd, ghee and sugar/honey). After the Abhishekham, wipe the Ganpati idol with a fresh piece of cotton cloth.

Offer mouli (sacred red coloured thread) or a small piece of new cloth (preferably yellow) to the deity. Then put a Janeyu around his torso (make sure it rests on his left shoulder and diagonally goes around his body under the right shoulder. Apply a tika with haldi and kumkum on Bappa's forehead.

You can offer red hibiscus or any other flower to the idol. Also, offer Durva grass (special green grass) during the puja.

What to offer to Lord Ganesha?

Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha's favourite. Devotees can offer fresh fruits, coconut, paan and supari to Lord Ganesha.

After the puja, Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed in water and people bid a tearful adieu with a promise that he will return next year.

According to the legend, on the tenth day after the diety of Lord Ganesha is immersed, Bappa heads back to Mount Kailash to his parents — Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

