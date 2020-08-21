Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: State-wise Guidelines for Ganpati Utsav in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Telangana and Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on the Chaturthi Tithi in Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. People will celebrate Ganesh Utsav from August 22, with Ganesh visarjan taking place on September 1. Ahead of the Ganesh Utsav celebration, the major cities have issued guidelines on how to mark the festivals. Check the details here:

Ganesh Utsav guidelines for Mumbai

1. There is a cap on the maximum idol height at 4 feet, while the idols at home cannot be taller than two feet and should be eco-friendly.

2. BMC requested people to use metal or marble idols in order to avoid immersion.

3. No processions are allowed for arrival and immersion of idols. Only 5 people will be allowed to participate in the procession.

4. Everyone is advised to follow safety protocols like mask, shields, hand sanitisers and social distancing norms.

Ganesh Utsav guidelines for Pune

1. Idols will not be sold in closed markets. Only designated open spaces allowed to sell the idols.

2. There is strict prohibition on processions during arrival and immersion, no noise during aartis.

3. At any given time, there should not be more than five devotees present.

4. Immersion to be carried out in personal premises.

5. People should follow all guidelines, including using the Aarogya Setu app, social distancing, use of masks and sanitisers.

6. Devotees are encouraged for e-darshan or online darshan. No elaborate decorations allowed.

Ganesh Utsav Guidelines for Delhi

1. Delhi Pollution Control Committee has put a ban on large congregations.

2. No celebrations or immersions to take place at public places, violation may result in the fine of ₹ 50,000.

3. No processions to be taken to the Yamuna river or any public places.

4. Police to keep special checks on anti-social elements and rumour mongers.

5. Everyone is advised to follow SOPs, use face masks and sanitizers.

Ganesh Utsav Guidelines for Goa

1. Ganeshotsav celebrations to be held for one and a half day only.

2. At any given time, not more than 10 devotees are allowed at the Ganesh pandal or procession.

3. There is a ban on use of fireworks.

4. No celebrations in any containment zones under any condition.

5. Public clubbing or car-pooling for immersion are strictly prohibited.

6. Immersion timing to be between 5 pm and 10 pm at selected beaches.

Ganesh Utsav Guidelines for Telangana

1. Everyone is urged to celebrate the festival at their homes, avoiding public gathering.

2. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to procure and distribute 80,000 clay idols.

3. Processions, cultural shows and idol immersion in lakes are strictly banned for safety purposes.