Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Click Here to Join Ongoing Aarti, Puja at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi in many parts of India is one of the most important festivals of Hindus. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha who is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and marks his birth anniversary. According to the religious text, Lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom, success and good luck. The day is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada lunar month that falls between August and September in the modern English calendar.

SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE: WATCH LIVE AARTI AND PUJA HERE

Situated in Prabhadevi, Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most popular religious sites not only for Mumbaikars, but also for millions of tourists visiting the city from various parts of the country and world. The Ganesha idol in the temple is unique as it was carved out of a single black stone and has Ganesha’s trunk to the right instead of left.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2021: START AND END DATE

This year the eleven-day celebration will begin on September 10 and will end on September 21. The celebration starts off with people welcoming Lord Ganesha into their houses and locality by installing an idol of him. While some people celebrate it for only two days, others celebrate the festival for 10 days where farewell is given to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi with hopes of welcoming him next year. Devotees offer prasad of Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet Modak.

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Here’s How You Can do Online Darshan Amid COVID-19

GANESH CHATURTHI 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

Like every other Hindu festival, muhurat plays an important role in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the most auspicious time for the puja is from 11:03 am till 1:33 pm on September 10. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 09:57 pm on September 10.

Read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Images, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Family and Friends

GANESH CHATURTHI 2021: MANTRA

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Hasti Pishachi Likhe Swaha

Om Shree Gan Saubhagya Ganpataye Var Varad Sarvajanam Me Vashmanya Swaha

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here