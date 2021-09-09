Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here’s When and Where You Can Get First Glance of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is a well-known and most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng to the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja. Considering the pandemic, all restrictions and precautions have been in place.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is all set to celebrate the festival the traditional way this year after the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in their works last year. Although muted - a shorter idol, no kilometre-long queues of devotees - the organisers aim to stop at nothing to make the celebrations as grand as the previous years.

The 11-day festival will commence on September 10. Through a tweet, the mandal informed that the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 can be viewed live on their official YouTube, Facebook and Website on Friday, September 10 at 10:30 am.

We have not performed any first look.We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September 10:30 am live on Mandal's official YouTube, Facebook and Website.Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!#lalbaugcharaja pic.twitter.com/dzdoM2Kmhw— Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2021

The Lalbaugcha Raja organisers have installed a four-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha in keeping with the government guidelines instead of their trademark 15-feet-tall idol. Their theme is “Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari” (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility) this year. Each year, the pandal sees millions of devotees, including celebrities. Footfalls go up to 80,000 to 1 lakh people in one single day during Ganeshotsav - the number increases exponentially on weekends.

HERE’S THE HOW YOU CAN GET FIRST GLANCE OF THE IDOL ONLINE:

Official Website: https://www.lalbaugcharaja.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8S5jdKOYi0pO952lLB9kmw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja/

Twitter: @LalbaugchaRaja

