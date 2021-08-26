Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Indian Railways to Run 63 Additional Trains to Konkan Region in Maharashtra

With country all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav festival starting from September 10, the Union Railway Ministry has reportedly given its nod to run additional 63 special trains for Konkan region in Maharashtra. “We have decided to provide an additional 63 special trains to accommodate the demand from people during the festival,” Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Earlier in July, Indian Railways has announced 72 special train services during the festival. Later, Danve announced that the Konkan Railway will start 40 additional trips to cater to people travelling to Konkan from Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi.

“No one will face any issue to go to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi. If the wait-list increases, we will have more trips than what has been announced," Danve had said.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10. This 11 day festival will end on September 21. Lord Ganesh is worshiped on this day. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of lord Ganesh to their house during this festival.

Lakhs of people from Mumbai and its satellite cities travel to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in September every year. Hence, this time of the year sees heavy rush on Konkan-bound trains. Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the mega-city hails from this region.

Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan are mostly dominated by the Shiv Sena and the NCP. The BJP too has been making inroads in this region. Ahead of the crucial BMC polls expected to be held early next year, all parties have been wooing people from this region.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here