Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Indian Railways to Run 72 Ganpati Special Trains: Check Full List, Timings, Halts

With country all set to celebrate the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival starting from September 10, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to run 72 special trains services in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival. These trains by Central Railway will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Panvel and Sawantwadi Road / Ratnagiri. All these specials trains will have one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 second class seating.

The booking for reservation for these trains will start from July 8 at all PRS centers and on website www.irctc.co.in. A statement by the Central Railway said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here is the complete list:

CSMT-SAWANTWADI ROAD DAILY SPECIAL (36 TRIPS)

01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs same day.

01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hrs next day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

CSMT-RATNAGIRI BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (10 TRIPS)

01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 13.10 hrs from September 6 to September 20 and arrive Ratnagiri at 22.35 hrs same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 23.30 hrs from September 9 to September 23 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane(only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road,

PANVEL-SAWANTWADI ROAD TRI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (16 TRIPS)

01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 08.00 hrs from September 7 to September 22 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 20.00 hrs same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 20.45 hrs from September 7 to September 22 and arrive Panvel at 07.10 hrs next day.

HALTS: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

PANVEL-RATNAGIRI BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (10 TRIPS)

01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 08.00 hrs from September 9 to September 23 and arrive Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hrs from September 6 to September 20 and arrive Panvel at 06.00 hrs next day.

HALTS: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

