Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Karnataka to Run 1,000 Special Buses for Ganesh Festival

Ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made special arrangements to avoid commuter’s hustle on September 8 and 9. The corporation has roped in 1000 extra buses, in addition to the existing schedule. The step has been taken to provide proper transport facility as people will be visiting their hometowns to celebrate this yearly festival. The initiative of KSRTC will also rule out the thronging and overcrowding of passengers in busses.

In a release by the KSRTC, it was stated that special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru.The route of these special buses will be exclusively from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Kundapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Gokarna, Sirsi, Ballari, Koppala, and other places. It was learned that special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Kushalanagar, Madikeri, Piriyapatna, and Virajpet.

Note that all premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar BMTC bus station to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The release by KSRTC informed that the passengers can book their tickets online by logging on to the website – ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. If you want to reserve tickets in advance for the special and scheduled KSRTC buses, you can book your seat through the 685 counters set up across Karnataka and other States.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has clearly stated that passengers have to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka. Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, will commence from September 10. Widely known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is celebrated to observe the birth of Lord Ganesha. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra is a 10-day affair.

