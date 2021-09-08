Online Darshans, Promoting Vaccines and Special Buses: Here's How States are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

For a second time this year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated amid Covid-19 pandemic this year. The festival, which will begin on September 10, in honour of Lord Ganesh is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Amid Coronavirus restrictions and fear of third wave, different states have taken measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also to ease facilities for the people. Here is how some states are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi:

Karnataka

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Friday in Karnataka, the state road transport corporation has announced that it will operate 1,000 additional buses across the state. The special inter- and intra-state buses will be in operation on September 8 and 9, and later on September 12, to facilitate the travel of people for the festival, The News Minute reported.

The transport corporation announced that busses will operate from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to districts including Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura and others. Karnataka has allowed public celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Goa

In this Ganesh Chaturthi, CM Pramod Sawant will try to create awareness regarding the vaccination against Covid-19. “Boro mure? Vaxin ghetlem? (How are you? Have you taken the vaccine?), this should be our new format of greeting,” the Chief Minister said. He also appealed people to enjoy the festival but also promote vaccination during the festival, Times of India reported.

Sawant said that Goa was fully prepared in terms of infrastructure and human resources to tackle any third wave when it strikes. He further claimed that 100 percent of the population in the state has taken at least first dose of the vaccine.

The Goa government yesterday also withdrew its standard operating procedure (SOP) for Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the state, which included a ban on priests visiting homes for rituals, as well as households having Covid-19 patients being barred from inviting guests or visiting others, within hours of it being issued. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the SOP was issued by mistake and his government understood the sentiments of people, as everyone wanted priests to come to their homes and perform rituals.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced fresh Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai. The restrictions include that there should be no procession for the arrival of Ganesha idols. A group of maximum five persons will be allowed for arrival. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days.

Mumbai has also decided that Ganeshotsav Mandals should provide darshan facility to the devotees via online, cable network, website, Facebook, social media etc. During public idol procession, 10 people are allowed at the time of arrival of Ganesha idols and will be required to wear masks and observe social distance.

Mumbai has also prohibited any procession during Ganeshotsav 2021. Strict adherence to social distancing rules, masks, sanitisers, etc are mandated during immersion.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) yesterday modified an earlier government order on celebrating the Ganesha Festival in public places, by restricting the festivities to three days from five days. “Last year too, the festivities were restricted to three days. That will continue this year,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Indian Express.

The orders include that Ganesha idols can be installed at public places with maximum height of four feet. In houses, the height should not be more than two feet. Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home or in a BBMP mobile tank, the order said. There should be provision for thermal scanners and hand sanitisers for the public, along with ensuring social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols.

