Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Festivities Kick Off in Mumbai, BBMP Action Plan for Idol Installations in Bengaluru | Latest Updates

It is one of the biggest festivals for Hindus that is celebrated pan India – The Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner and cities across the country gear up for the mega festivities. Markets are buzzing with action and Ganesha idols are all set to dot the streets. In Mumbai, a city known for its huge Ganesha idols and massive celebrations, festivities have already begun with several Ganesha processions being held over the weekend. The famous Chinchpokli Chintamani idol was was also unveiled in the city earlier in the week. In Bengaluru, BBMP officials have been directed to thoroughly check and grant permissions for Ganesha idol installation without any delay.

Here are the latest updates for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations:

A 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple being constructed in Thane’s Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31st

Ganesh festivities kick off in Mumbai.Amid huge crowd, first look of Chinchpokli Chintamani idol of Lord Ganesh was unveiled.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the state administration to create a separate lane at the toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival. A statement from the chief minister’s office said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway. The 10-day festival begins on August 31.

In Bengaluru, the BBMP commissioner has reportedly told all his officials to thoroughly check and ensure permissions for installation of Ganesha idols are done without any delay, reports Deccan Herald.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30. The Minister along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Saturday visited the ground for a spot inspection.



Telangana | Markets of Hyderabad become vibrant with Lord Ganesh idols, ahead of the festival of #GaneshChaturthi (28.08) pic.twitter.com/HmTInW2V0M — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Spelling cheers for lakhs of people travelling to the coastal Konkan region for Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government has decided to waive off all road toll taxes from August 27 to September 11. The concession will be applicable on road toll booths on the Mumbai-Bengaluru, and the Mumbai-Goa highways and other state highways ahead of the 10-day festival starting from August 31.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here