Ganesh Chaturthi: 57,420 Idols Immersed in Mumbai in Two Days

A total of 57,420 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea and artificial lakes in Mumbai in two days, a civic official said on Monday. On the sixth day of the Ganesh festival on Monday, 26,055 idols were immersed till 9 PM. No untoward incident was reported, he said.

While 22,164 were household idols, 85 Sarvajanik (public) idols and 3,806 idols of goddess Gauri and Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea and artificial lakes. Among these idols, a maximum of 8,770 household idols were immersed in artificial lakes.

Police have tightened security at immersion points and sea fronts at Juhu, Dadar, and Girgaon, the official said. On the fifth day of immersion on Sunday, 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in Mumbai.

Till 6 am on Monday, 30,446 household idols, 27 Hartalika and 892 sarvajanik (public) idols were immersed, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 12,030 household idols, 16 Hartalika and 377 public mandal idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built at different places in the city. The other idols were immersed in the sea at various beaches here, he said.

