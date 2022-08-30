The Karnataka High Court will shortly deliver its verdict on an urgent plea challenging the state government’s order of allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan.

Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa said that Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan matter is different that that of Bengaluru.

“In Bengaluru case, government’s order was challenged. That is a disputed question as Waqf could not prove the title claim. In this case that question is not there. In this case a suit was filed a long ago. Suit was allowed. It was instituted by private parties,” he said.

“The trial court declared that public had right to use the land. The first appeal court answered the question by saying that whether property belonged to Waqf. The court dismissed the appeal and even SLP was dismissed. Here, there is no dispute on title and possession. They only have right to conduct namaz for two days on Ramzaan and Eid al-Adha,” he added.

The AAG said that the property (Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan) is in exclusively possession of the corporation (Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation). “The right of corporation to utlisise the way it wants is there. If they are prohibited for the two days mentioned I understand they can come to court but if it is not for the two days then it cannot be. Ultimately what was given was a license and not right. The Commissioner has passed this order on taking account all factors,” he added.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at Idagh Maidan in Hubballi. Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri announced the decision late on Monday after holding a prolonged meeting with elected representatives and officials.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day there.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing the use of Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan for Ganeshotsav ordered both sides to maintain the status quo.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh was hearing a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court’s order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

While passing the order, the bench asked both sides to maintain status quo and said, “No pooja, no namaaz as of now.”

“You can hold the Pooja somewhere else. Interim status quo (will remain) for two days and go back to High Court,” the apex court remarked.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that adequate security has been put in place in to ensure status quo is maintained at Idgah Maidan.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commented on the controversy and said, “It has been decided that the property comes under Revenue Department, so it is under the government, so any programmes or events can be permitted as per the government’s rules and procedures. We will decide as per law.”

The 10-day extravagant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, this year, and will end on September 9, with the visarjan ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

