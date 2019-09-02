This Eco-friendly 30ft Ganpati in Bengaluru is Made Out of 9,000 Coconuts

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the world today, September 2 with great pomp and enthusiasm. The festival also marks the start of 10-day Ganeshotsav. The festival which celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated in a big way in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The main attraction during the festival is the idols of Lord Ganesha or Ganpati Bappa.

Lord Ganesha devotees in Bengaluru, Karnataka this year get an opportunity to worship awe-inspiring 30-feet high idol fashioned out of a total of 9,000 coconuts. The Ganpati idol has been installed near the Puttengally Ganesha Temple in the city.

The eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha has been put together by over 70 devotees who have been working on it for the past 20 days.

☺😊😌Bengaluru based Satya Ganapathi Shirdi Sai Trust has installed 30 ft Ganesha with 9,000 coconuts & 3,000 tender coconuts.********* pic.twitter.com/k2KU07boID — 🎊🎉Good Vibes🎊🎉® (@rnadxb) August 30, 2019

Apart from coconuts, more than 20 varieties of vegetable have been used for decorating the temple.

News agency ANI, quoted a devotee, Mohan Raju, saying that it is an annual practice in the temple to install idol of Lord Ganesha, which is eco-friendly using items that can be used again. Last year the Ganpati idol was fashioned out of sugarcane.

"Along with Ganesha idol, one ton of halva will be prepared by chefs who are called specially for this purpose. Ganesh idol will be removed after 5 days and all coconuts and vegetables will be distributed along with halva to devotees" the devotee was quotes as saying by ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year most of the idols across the country have been made using eco-friendly colours and material.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.