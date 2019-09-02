Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

This Eco-friendly 30ft Ganpati in Bengaluru is Made Out of 9,000 Coconuts

The eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha has been put together by over 70 devotees who have been working on it for the past 20 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Eco-friendly 30ft Ganpati in Bengaluru is Made Out of 9,000 Coconuts
Image: Twitter
Loading...

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the world today, September 2 with great pomp and enthusiasm. The festival also marks the start of 10-day Ganeshotsav. The festival which celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated in a big way in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The main attraction during the festival is the idols of Lord Ganesha or Ganpati Bappa.

Lord Ganesha devotees in Bengaluru, Karnataka this year get an opportunity to worship awe-inspiring 30-feet high idol fashioned out of a total of 9,000 coconuts. The Ganpati idol has been installed near the Puttengally Ganesha Temple in the city.

The eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha has been put together by over 70 devotees who have been working on it for the past 20 days.

Apart from coconuts, more than 20 varieties of vegetable have been used for decorating the temple.

News agency ANI, quoted a devotee, Mohan Raju, saying that it is an annual practice in the temple to install idol of Lord Ganesha, which is eco-friendly using items that can be used again. Last year the Ganpati idol was fashioned out of sugarcane.

"Along with Ganesha idol, one ton of halva will be prepared by chefs who are called specially for this purpose. Ganesh idol will be removed after 5 days and all coconuts and vegetables will be distributed along with halva to devotees" the devotee was quotes as saying by ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year most of the idols across the country have been made using eco-friendly colours and material.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram