Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in and Outside Maharashtra
This festival is celebrated widely in Maharashtra but there are other states too that observe Ganesh Chaturthi with equal fervor. Let’s take an entourage through different states of India where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and show.
An artist works on an idol of Hindu god Ganesha at a studio in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and will be observed on Thursday, 13th September 2018. Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi are the other names used for Ganesh Chaturthi. On the last day, known as ‘Ananta Chaturdashi’, Lord Ganesha’s idol is immersed in a water body. The ten days of celebration are full of fun, frolic and delicious food.
This festival is celebrated widely in Maharashtra but there are other states too that observe Ganesh Chaturthi with equal fervor. Let’s take an entourage through different states of India where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and show.
Maharashtra
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for a span of ten days with a lot of faith and commitment in Maharashtra. This is one of Maharashtra’s most awaited festivals. You will find idols of Ganesha almost in every household and these idols are worshipped everyday by the members of the house. Every locality or colony has its own pandal or tent set up wherein there is a huge idol of Ganesha. Apart from this there are a lot of cultural event and fairs which include folk and classical dance, poetry, and music. On the tenth day, the idol is immersed into a nearby water body and you can hear the crowd roar ‘Ganpati Bapa Moraya!’
Gujarat:
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat are no less either. People celebrate for a span of 7-10 days in pandals, households, small temples and every nook and cranny is filled with the festive spirit. In Gujarat, Ganesha idols are immersed in the River Tapi, Sabarmati and Lake Kankaria.
Karnataka
The locals of Karnataka have a very unique way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. They begin their celebrations by paying their respects to the mother of Lord Ganesha, Gauri. This festival is celebrated elaborately in various temples wherein people bow down and pray before Ganesh ji and his mother. Women pray to Goddess Gauri for a long and content married life as well.
Rajasthan:
Celebrations in Rajasthan are unique in its own way. Each household celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal. Idols are placed in every house, the difference being that the locals put garlands around the idols neck and also bathe the image of Ganesha in a Red Kumkum. Along the idol, at the entrance of the house, a thali is also placed which contains kumkum, haldi as well as laddoos.
