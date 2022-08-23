Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Return to Mumbai in Full Glory After 2 Years | All About Preps, Pandal Themes & More

It’s that time of the year when chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ fill the air. Preparations are on in full swing in Mumbai which is set to celebrate the Ganapati festival with all its pomp and grandeur after two years of celebrations being marred by restrictions necessitated by the Covid pandemic.

The government of Maharashtra, a state which is known for its grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, had decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31.

Last two years, due to Covid outbreak, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government restricted the height of idols to four feet. However, the Shinde-led government has now removed the height restrictions on idols and also allowed processions.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC to Run 214 Special Trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has also constituted an expert committee to draft a policy for eco-friendly celebration of festivals in relation to immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has reportedly been asked to suggest alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.

Ganpati Festival Dates

The Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati festival begins on Ganesha Chaturthi or the fourth day and ends on Anant Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the fortnight as per the lunar calendar.

This year, the 11-day festivities begin on August 31 and end on September 9. While public pandals mostly observe the festival for all 11 days, many people bring in Ganpati at their homes for one and a half days, three days, five days and seven days.

No Restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Maharashtra this Year

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government last month announced it has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. The state has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also directed the state administration to repair the roads through which the processions of Ganesh idols are going to pass. He asked officials to to waive toll tax for the devotees travelling to Konkan from Mumbai and also directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to operate adequate buses during the festival.

“We could not celebrate the festival in the last two years owing to Covid-19 as there were several restrictions. But this year, we have decided to celebrate it without any restrictions. Considering this, we have issued directives to the police and the district administration to ensure it is celebrated smoothly and social harmony is maintained,” Shinde told reporters after the meeting.

Famous Ganpati Pandals of Mumbai & Their Themes This Year

Ganpati is Mumbai’s most famous and most awaited festival where grand iconic pandals made on themes for the 11-day festivities turn the entire city into a work of art.

-Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of Lalbaug: One of the most famous pandals of Mumbai is Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of Lalbaug. Founded in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja (King of Lalbaug) is undoubtedly the most famous and one of the biggest Ganesh statues in Mumbai which has grown to be the most visited one in the city.

This year, Lalbaugcha Raja mandal will be setting up a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

ALSO READ: Lalbaugcha as Ram Temple, Ganesh Galli as Kashi Vishwanath: Mumbai Pandals’ Post Covid Puja Preps

The pandal draws an average of 1.5 million people a day and devotees at times end up waiting for more than 24 hours in the queue to get a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja.

-Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at the King’s Circle area: GSB’s King Circle is known for its gold Ganesha and its traditional celebrations where they perform rituals in the traditional way, by allowing devotees to participate in the religious activities only when they wear specific clothes.

Known as Mumbai’s ‘richest’ Ganesh pandal, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at the King’s Circle area of Mumbai has reportedly taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 316.40 crore.

Traditionally, GSB’s Ganesh idol is decorated with ornaments of gold and other precious materials for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which are scheduled to begin on August 31.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai’s ‘Richest’ Ganpati Mandal Gets Record Rs 316.40 Cr Insurance Cover

The mandal has taken insurance for a variety of risks from New India Assurance. Of the total amount, Rs 31.97 crore risk insurance cover includes gold, silver and jewellery. Personal accident insurance cover volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking personnel, security guards is worth Rs 263 crore.

-Mumbaicharaja, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli: This is the oldest mandal in Lalbaug and is located only a couple of lanes away from the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Fromed in 1928 by mill workers, the pandal is known for its novel new themes every year, often a replica of a famous place in India. The committee members have planned to replicate Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath temple as a pandal this year.

Andhericharaja, Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri: Founded in 1966, Andhericharaja or the King of Andheri is also one of the most famous Ganpati staues of Mumbai.

This year, the Andheri mandal has decided to skip the usual temple theme decor and make a replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace situated in Vadodara, Gujarat, a mid-day.com said.

“The Laxmi Vilas Palace was constructed by a prominent Maratha family in Vadodara. We thought of making this beautiful palace as decor this year as not many are aware of it. People should explore this palace as the historic importance is not known to many,” Uday Salian, a spokesperson of Andhericha Raja, the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, was quoted as saying.

IRCTC to Run 214 Special Trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

With country all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav festival, the Indian Railways has decided to run 214 Ganpati Special Trains. Sharing the news, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted last month: “Ganpati Bappa Morya. 214 trains planned for the ensuing Ganpati Festival 2022.” Central Railway has announced the list of 74 trains for the festival.

Lakhs of people from Mumbai and its satellite cities travel to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Hence, this time of the year sees heavy rush on Konkan-bound trains. Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the mega-city hails from this region. GET FULL LIST OF TRAINS HERE

Guided Tours of Ganesh pandals in Mumbai & Pune

Maharashtra government’s tourism department has reportedly planned guided tours of popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune.

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT) would organise escorted tours, in collaboration with registered tourists’ guides, commencing on Ganesh Chaturthi, a deccanherald.com report said.

ALSO READ: Comedian’s Story of Ola Driver Reuniting With Kid on Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Under this initiative, the devotees and tourists in Mumbai would be taken to Fort cha Raja in Fort area, Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati in Girgaon, Lalbaughcha Raja in Lalbaug, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug, and the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Wadala, the report said.

The tourists would also get an opportunity to attend ‘Ganesh idol-making workshop’ in Parel, where they would also be able to try their hands at making idols.

The tour in Mumbai will be conducted at a cost of Rs 850 for Indians and Rs 1,600 for foreigners (per person) from 9 am to 2 pm, whereas the tour in Pune is priced at Rs 350 and Rs 550 for Indians and foreigners respectively, from 9 am to 12 pm, the report said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here