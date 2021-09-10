Ganesh Chaturthi Begins Under Covid Cloud for 2nd Year in Maharashtra; 'Darshan' Goes Online

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and public pandals on Friday as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with focus on online 'darshan' amid the coronavirus pandemic and looming threat of a third wave.

For the second straight year, the pandemic cast a long shadow on festivities with the Maharashtra government placing a slew of restrictions to avoid gathering and processions.

The Maharashtra government has banned physical 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at community pandals (marquees) and said only online 'darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed. Citing the COVID-19 situation, the Mumbai police have imposed orders under CrPC section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in Mumbai during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement said on Thursday. People can have `darshan' of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), it said.

The Maharashtra home department has issued a circular banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection. Also, the height Lord Ganesh idols to be installed has been restricted.

In Mumbai, there are around 12,000 sarvajanik (community) mandals and nearly two lakh homes where idols of the deity are installed. The usual pomp was missing since processions have been banned. Lord Ganesh made a quiet entry into the homes of his devotees.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, told

