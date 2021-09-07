Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa Govt Issues SOPs, Bans Home Visits by Priests

The Goa government on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the state, which include a ban on priests visiting homes for rituals, as well as households having Covid-19 patients being barred from inviting guests or visiting others. The SOP lays down that priests can conduct online puja, and appealed to families to perform rituals associated with the festival by "using various technologies like Youtube or Whatsapp videos".

Officials said 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav', or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case to case basis with adherence to all Covid-19 norms, including the use of masks and sanitisers, deployment of thermal screening equipment, and maintenance of social distancing.

"Family with person in Home Quarantine or in Home Isolation shall neither host anyone in their houses or visit any other person outside their house, stated the SOP. The immersion of idols will take place in a staggered manner between 5pm to 10pm, the SOP added.

