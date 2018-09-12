English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa Lifeguards to Assist in Immersion of Ganpathi Idols
The company, Drishti Marine, said that lifeguards will be stationed at 42 beaches in Goa.
Representative image
Loading...
Panaji: Lifeguards will be deployed at Goa beaches from September 13 to 23 to help devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha off the beaches and ensure their safety, a state-appointed professional lifeguard agency said on Tuesday.
The company, Drishti Marine, said that lifeguards will be stationed at 42 beaches in Goa. "In case the weather conditions are rough, lifeguards will offer to carry the idols deep into the sea for immersion after the puja rituals are taken care of," a company statement said.
The agency requested devotees to immerse the idols in specially designated zones only.
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the popular Hindu festivals in the state, begins on September 13.
The company, Drishti Marine, said that lifeguards will be stationed at 42 beaches in Goa. "In case the weather conditions are rough, lifeguards will offer to carry the idols deep into the sea for immersion after the puja rituals are taken care of," a company statement said.
The agency requested devotees to immerse the idols in specially designated zones only.
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the popular Hindu festivals in the state, begins on September 13.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...