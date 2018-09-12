GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa Lifeguards to Assist in Immersion of Ganpathi Idols

The company, Drishti Marine, said that lifeguards will be stationed at 42 beaches in Goa.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
Representative image
Panaji: Lifeguards will be deployed at Goa beaches from September 13 to 23 to help devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha off the beaches and ensure their safety, a state-appointed professional lifeguard agency said on Tuesday.

The company, Drishti Marine, said that lifeguards will be stationed at 42 beaches in Goa. "In case the weather conditions are rough, lifeguards will offer to carry the idols deep into the sea for immersion after the puja rituals are taken care of," a company statement said.

The agency requested devotees to immerse the idols in specially designated zones only.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the popular Hindu festivals in the state, begins on September 13.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
