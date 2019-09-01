From Moon to Mumbai: When Chandrayaan-2 Landed at Ganpati Pandal With Astronauts in Attendance

Mumbai: In a visual treat for devout Mumbaikars, the first look of city’s iconic Ganpati idol Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday. This time, artists behind the famous Pandal have chosen India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 as the theme.

A huge number of devotees had gathered to watch the unveiling of the first look of the famous Ganesh idol held at Lalbaug market in Parel. The event was also live-streamed on the official Twitter handle of Lalbaugcha Raja.

In the theme designed by Nitin Desai, two artificial astronauts can be seen hanging around and a big spacecraft hovering above the Ganesh Idol.

The ten-day-long festivities at the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati celebrations will witness thousands visiting the Pandal to take blessings from the God.

The twenty-foot high idol was first installed in 1934. Once the festivities are over, devotes will take the Lalbaughcha idol for for visarjan and immerse it into the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said over 14,000 security officers have been deployed across the city ahead of Ganpati festival. “From September 2-12 Ganpati festival is going to be celebrated all across Maharashtra. We are going to deploy more than 14,000 officers across the city, the traffic department has also issued certain guidelines, some roads have also been closed for traffic,” Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO told news agency ANI.

