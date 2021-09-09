Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Imposes Section 144 During Celebrations, Bans Processions

The assembly of more than five persons and processions will not be allowed in Mumbai during the entire period of Ganesh Utsav. The Mumbai Police today issued prohibitory orders under section 144, saying that mukhdarshan, or in-person visit, to Ganesh pandals will not be allowed.

The orders will apply from September 10 to September 19, in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The action will be taken under Section 188 of IPC against all those who are seen flouting the rules, the order has said. It has been signed by DCP S Chaitanya.

This order has been passed just a day after the Maharashtra government modified its order, thereby disallowing mukhdarshan of Ganpati during the Ganesh festival across the State. The order was modified due to the threat of the impending third wave.

The Mumbai Police order has been issued on a day when Mumbai has already seen a sudden rise in the number of cases. Mumbai, which had been reporting around 350 to 400 cases on a daily basis, reported 530 cases in the last 24 hours. The spike before the festival has worried officials.

