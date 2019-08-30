This Chaturthi, Telangana's Khairatabad to Welcome 61-feet Tall Lord Ganesha

Organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Khairatabad in Telangana have sculpted a 61 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha for the first time. Last year, their Ganesha idol stood at 57 feet, while it was 60 feet in 2014. The organisers claim that it will be the tallest idol of the Elephant-headed God in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Singari Sudershan Mudiraj, chairman and founder of Ganesh Utsava Committee said that that Lord Ganesh is being depicted in his Dwadashi Aditya Maha Ganapati avatar.

According to Mudiraj, this form of the deity is supposed to give good climate and adequate rainfall as a blessing to all.

Speaking to ANI, Mudiraj said the festival was started with a small Ganesh of just 1 foot in 1954, by his brother S Shankaraiya, who was also a freedom fighter. The height kept increasing over the years until it got to an astonishing 60 feet in 2014. However, Mudiraj revealed they kept decreasing the height of the idol but decides to increase it to 61 feet in 2019.

Mudiraj further revealed that it took 150 workers from places like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and nearby regions a total of four months to build the Lord Ganesh idol. It cost organisers Rs one crore to sculpt it, he further added.

Elaborating further on the idol, Mudiraj revealed to ANI, "We are lucky we could finish the idol-making process on time. On Saturday all the pillars of bamboo will be detached from the idol." Mudiraj further explained that the form of idol they are representing at their marquee this year is said to bring and maintain a pleasant climate all the year round along with adequate rains.

The 50 tonnes idol that will be open for worship from September 2 afternoon, following a grand puja (ritual) done in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan and the first lady of the state, sports 13 faces of different gods and has 24 hands holding different weapons. The Ganesh idol is accompanied by 7 horses pulling a chariot, Mudiraj revealed, adding that they are expecting around five lakh devotees to visit during the festivities.

The organisers further revealed that 40 CCTV cameras are being put up as security measures and the festivities are supported by government agencies like GHMC, HMDA, Electricity Board, Police Department, etc.

