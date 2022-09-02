Ganesh Chaturthi Updates: Over 34,000 Idols Immersed in Mumbai on Day 2; Maha CM Visits Close Aid of Thackeray for Ganesh Darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi Updates: After two years of pandemic restrictions, states across the country are going all out to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The ten-day festival, where idols of the popular deity are installed in homes and decorated pandals by devotees, commenced on Wednesday with a bang.

While the festival continues for ten days, many bid adieu to the idol after one and a half day and immerse it in water on the second day. Mumbai, which celebrates Ganeshotsav with much pomp, saw over 34,000 idols immersed on Thursday.

As the festival continues on its third day, here are the latest updates on Ganesh Chaturthi from across states:

• More than 34,000 Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival on Thursday, civic officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release on Thursday night said that 34,122 idols including 33,962 household Ganapati idols and some community (`Sarvajanik’) ones had been immersed in the city. A senior BMC official said that 13,294 household idols and 54 community ones were immersed in artificial ponds created specially for the purpose.

• Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the residence of a close aid of rival Uddhav Thackeray, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Milind Narvekar is the personal secretary of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde, who rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership in June and toppled his government, said he paid visit to Narvekar’s residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh. The visit also assumed significance as Narvekar is considered to be a close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray.

• CM Shinde also visited the residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Antilia for Ganesh Darshan along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He later called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray and his family at their new home Shivtirth in Dadar. Amid speculation, Shinde told reporters that there was no political discussion with Raj Thackeray and the duo reminisced on old times.

• In Mumbai, 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites have been arranged by the BMC for idol immersion.

Maharashtra | Artificial ponds being made by BMC for immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there. Lifeguards deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made: Ramakant Biradar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (01.09) pic.twitter.com/F97RRip9xh — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

• In Goa, Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal after a two year Covid break. Thousands of Ganesh devotees have been these mandals.

• The Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’s Ganesh pandal replicates Kathmandu’s famous Pashupatinath temple in Mumbai.

Maharashtra | Ganesh puja pandal by Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai, replicates Kathmandu’s famous Pashupatinath temple#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/0zRlZrveEX — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

• Three MNS workers in Mumbai who were seen abusing and assaulting an elderly woman when she objected to their putting up a Ganeshotsav advertising banner outside her shop were detained on Thursday.

The Nagpada police have detained three people – Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Satish Lad – and registered a criminal case under sections of the IPC, an official said.

In a video of the incident that occurred on Sunday but went viral on Thursday, the woman and the MNS activists were seen in a heated argument, and as she kept refusing, Argyle could be seen slapping her, pushing her, giving her a punch in the stomach, and shoving her as she fell on the pavement.

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman’s shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his behavior shameful and asked that he be suspended from all party posts. “It’s totally unacceptable and shameful behavior. It’s not Maharashtra’s culture. He (MNS leader) should publicly apologize to all the women of Maharashtra. I demand MNS chief Raj Thackeray to suspend him from all party posts,” she said on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

